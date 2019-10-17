FLORENCE, S.C. — Olivia Tjandramulia refocused after squandering second-set leads of 5-4 and 6-5 that allowed Alycia Parks to force a tie-breaker in the McLeod for Health Florence Open at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
“I was angry at myself for losing that 6-5 lead, but I just told myself to keep going and don’t play like you’re protecting the score,” the Australian said. “Go for it; don’t be scared to lose. And that’s how I played.”
Having won the first set 6-4 only because Parks had her serve broken once, Tjandramulia knew she had to play with confidence. And confidence is what earned her a 7-5 tie-breaker win to finish out the match. It ended after Parks double-faulted on Tjandramulia’s match point.
Now, Tjandramulia will play Marina Melnikova — the tournament’s highest seed still alive at No. 2 — in today’s quarterfinals, a stage she reached this year in Fort Worth, Texas, before losing.
“Today was close the whole match. (Parks) is a really tough player to beat,” Tjandramulia said. “She has a really good serve. I just wanted to hold my own serve, play my own game and try to break hers.”
At that crucial point in the tie-breaker, that’s when Tjandramulia went back to what she had been working on all season: confidence.
“Today was all mental. Just a couple of points here and there was the difference,” she said. “When it was 4-4 in the tie-breaker, I just wanted to hit every ball back and in. I knew (Parks) was feeling nervous, and I was feeling nervous, too. I just wanted to be really consistent and not give her any cheap points. I wanted to make her win the points she got.”
Before Parks’ double fault ended the match, Tjandramulia gripped her racket’s handle for dear life.
“I think my heart started racing like a thousand times, Tjandramulia said. “Luckily, I didn’t have to play the point. I just wanted to put the pressure back on her and go for it.”
The 22-year-old Tjandramulia, who went early for the pros, said her biggest career tournament win was capturing the Australian 18U championship in 2014. With three ITF doubles crowns to her name, Tjandramulia now is trying to make as big a mark in singles with her kick serve.
“I was proud of myself today. I didn’t get angry from the game before,” Tjandramulia said. “I should give some credit to myself for finishing this match.”
As for Katerina Stewart, who stunned top seed Johanna Larson on Tuesday, she lost Wednesday in three sets to Emma Navarro.
