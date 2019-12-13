Morning News
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Perry Stokes’ Timmonsville squad is still a work in progress, he said.
“We’re young and we’ve still got a long way to go to be where we want to be,” Stokes added.
Friday was another step in that direction as the Whirlwinds avenged an earlier loss to Hannah-Pamplico with a 56-39 victory.
There were a number of different factors that turned the tide this time, but likely none bigger than Makyla Commander, who missed the first contest. She scored nine of her game-high 26 points in the second quarter as THS took control and never looked back.
“When we do what we’re supposed to do, we can get the ball inside,” Stokes said. “The pressure takes us away from that a little bit. If we can learn to handle the ball a little better in those situations, we’ve got the strength inside to score.”
The Whirlwinds outscored the Raiders 20-8 in the second stanza and led by as many as 26 early in the third quarter after starting on a 6-0 run.
Trinity Echols and freshman Shkira Graham provided balance with 12 points each, and Graham finished with 11 rebounds to post a double-double.
“She’s still learning, but for her to get 12 and 11 is something really good to see,” Stokes said of Graham. “I think she’s going to continue to get better and we’re going to continue to improve along with her.”
Hannah-Pamplico started to turn things around toward the end of the third quarter with its pressure defense. The Raiders outscored THS 9-2 to open the fourth quarter and pull within 12 points, but that was as close as they got.
“We extended the lead (in the second quarter), and normally you wouldn’t worry, but their pressure bothered us at the end and made things a lot closer than I would have liked them to be,” Stokes said. “But we were able to hold on and beat them after they beat us, so that was good.”
Hailey Rodgers led HPHS with 10 points, including six in the second half. Anna Munn followed with nine and Willanna Peterson added seven.
HP 9 8 9 13 — 39
T 9 20 16 11 — 56
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (39)
Boyle 5, Peterson 7, Williams 6, Hailey Rodgers 10, Munn 9, Elana Watkins 2
TIMMONSVILLE (56)
Makyla Commander 26, Trinity Echols 12, Scott-Rouse 6, Shkira Graham 12.
RECORDS: T 3-3. HP 3-1.
NEXT GAMES: Timmonsville travels to Green Sea Floyds on Wednesday. Hannah-Pamplico travels to Kingstree on Tuesday.
BOYS Timmonsville 73 Hannah-Pamplico 44
Timmonsville connected on four three-pointers in a momentum-changing second quarter as the Whirlwinds grabbed their first victory of the season with a win over Hannah-Pamplico.
THS hit six shots from beyond the arc in the first half, with six different players connecting from downtown.
“We talked to the guys all year about putting a whole game together, and tonight was the first time I felt like we actually did that,” Timmonsville coach Chris Lewis said. “Our defense was the difference — not putting up 70 points, that’s because our defense led to our offense.”
Christian Taylor led the charge offensively, scoring nine of his team-high 22 points in the second stanza. Tim Washington added 12 points for the Whirlwinds.
Cyrus Ellison was the workhorse for the Raiders after posting 24 of the team’s 44 total points.
HP 5 15 14 10 — 44
T 11 26 20 16 — 73
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (44)
Cyrus Ellison 24, Coaxum 8, Graham 2, J. Ellison 6, Calcutt 4.
TIMMONSVILLE (73)
Christian Taylor 22, Lowery 3, Tim Washinton 12, Fleming 9, Garner 5, Foe 7, Eaddy 3, Greene 7, Johnson 3, Dudley
RECORDS: T 1-5. HP 1-3.
NEXT GAMES: Timmonsville travels to Green Sea Floyds on Wednesday while Hannah-Pamplico will travel to Kingstree on Tuesday.
