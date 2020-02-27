FLORENCE, S.C. — Erskine’s Ryleigh Davis scored from third on a double to lead Erskine to a 2-1 win over FMU in the top of the eighth inning in game 1.
Sarah Haskins scored on a passed ball from third to tie the game at 1-1 for the Patriots in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Savana Rosson and Liberty Schultz each had the only hits for FMU.
In the second game, Carson Shannon led the Patriots going 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI, as FMU won 6-2.
Teammate Ashlyn Patterson went 2 for 4.
The Patriots improve to 16-3 and will host King (Tenn.) in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
