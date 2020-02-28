FLORENCE, S.C — Senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez drilled an opposite field, two-run, walk-off homer to give Francis Marion University a dramatic 3-2 win Friday night over Young Harris College in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.
Francis Marion improves to 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference, while the Mountain Lions drop to 8-4 and 2-2. The two squads will play the second game of the weekend series on Saturday at 2 p.m. FMU is holding an Extra Day Extra Play promotion in which all fans will get in for just $3 apiece.
The blow by Gonzalez overshadowed a record-tying performance by Patriot starter Josh Bobrowski. The senior left-hander struck out a school-record-tying 17 batters in his eight innings of work. The mark was previously set by Jeff Schassler in a 1981 win over Allen University and by Willie Bell in a 1975 victory over Voorhees College.
Bobrowski surrendered only seven hits and walked just one. Patriot junior righty Chad Wallen (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win. His two strikeouts gave FMU hurlers 19 for the night, one shy of the team single-game record.
Gonzalez finished the game 2-for-4 as he doubled in the fifth inning. The exciting ninth began with junior third baseman Tyler Mangum singling to deep left centerfield. After pinch runner Brian Kahn replaced Mangum, Gonzalez hit an 0-1 pitch from closer McLain Harris (0-1) over the left centerfield wall, setting off a wild celebration at home plate. Harris entered the game 5-for-5 in save situations in 2020, and had not given up a run.
Francis Marion’s other run came in the eighth as sophomore right fielder Will Hardee singled home junior second baseman Sam Stonskas, trimming the Young Harris lead to 2-1.
Coker hold on to defeat Wingate
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Harrison Morris went 3 for 5 with three RBI to lead Coker to an 8-6 win over Wingate.
Teammate Casey Demko went 3 for 3 with three RBI.
The Cobras scored four runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
Coker improves to 8-9 and 2-2 in SAC and will host Wingate in doubleheader starting at noon today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.