FLORENCE, S.C. -– Leniel Gonzalez’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted Francis Marion’s baseball team to a 3-2 win over Young Harris on Friday.
Gonzalez’s blast went off on an 0-1 pitch.
Teammate Tyler Mangum singled to lead off the ninth, and Brian Kahn came in as a pinch-runner before Gonzalez’s heroics.
Will Hardee hit an RBI single in the eighth to start Francis Marion’s rally from a 2-0 deficit.
Chad Wallen was the winning pitcher after taking the mound in the ninth and striking out two batters.
Coker 8
Wingate 6
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Harrison Morris went 3 for 5 with three RBI to lead Coker.
Teammate Casey Demko went 3 for 3 with three RBI.
The Cobras scored four runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
Coker improves to 8-9 and 2-2 in SAC and will host Wingate in doubleheader starting at noon today.
MEN’S TENNIS
Francis Marion 4
Catawba 2
SALISBURY, N.C. -- Liam Day, Alex Regner, Mauricio Guerrero and Matt Astell led the Patriot attack in singles for the Patriots.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Francis Marion 5
Catawba 2
SALISBURY, N.C. -- Gabriel Karatantcheva, Elisa Lang, Hermon Mikael and Leeshika Vala led the way in singles for Francis Marion.
SOFTBALL
FDTC 11-14
Surry 3-5
The Stingers' Jaylah McCormick hit a walk-off grand slam to finish the second game in six innings.
Coach Heber Watson's Stingers are 9-1 overall and 4-1 in their division.
