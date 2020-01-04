COLUMBUS, Ga. – Junior forward Kiana Adderton’s 19 points and nine rebounds were not enough as Francis Marion’s women lost 74-51 to Columbus State on Saturday.
Francis Marion drops to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in the Peach Belt Conference. FMU will travel to USC Aiken on Wednesday for a 5:30 tip-off. The Patriots will return to the Smith University Center on Jan. 11, when they host Lander University in conference play at 1:30 p.m.
Adderton connected on 9 of 12 shots. Teammate Zaria Woods, who entered the game leading all NCAA players (all divisions) in field-goal percentage at 72.8, added 11 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Scarlette Gilmore registered six points off the bench. The Patriots shot 35.6 percent from the field and made 6 of 13 free throws.
Francis Marion scored the game's first six points, but the Cougars responded with an 11-0 run and led 24-13 at the end of the first period.
Lenoir-Rhyne 74
Coker 58
HICKORY, N.C. – The Cobras (4-6 overall, 1-5 South Atlantic Conference) were outscored 17-8 in the first quarter and 27-11 during the third.
Former Hartsville standout Saquita Joyner came off the bench for Coker and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Amanda Cherry had 13. Teammate Jalah Horton had 10 points.
MEN
Columbus State 103
Francis Marion 76
COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Patriots (3-7, 2-1) were outscored 52-29 during the first half and never recovered.
Francis Marion’s Keith Matthews scored 13 points, and Winston Hill finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Teammate Kendall Wall, meanwhile, totaled 10 points and seven rebounds. Off the bench, Jamal Edmondson added 13 points.
Lenoir-Rhyne 89
Coker 70
HICKORY, N.C. – The Cobras (2-8, 1-5 South Atlantic Conference) were outscored 41-35 in the first half and 48-35 in the second half.
Coker was led by Royce Hunter, who scored a team-high 24 points.
