FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion women's basketball team won 66-55 Wednesday over UNC Pembroke on the Patriots' senior night.
Coach Jeri Porter's Patriots took command with a 25-19 second quarter, and pulled away in the fourth with a 17-11 run.
Kiana Adderton led FMU with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tatyana McClaney followed with 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
The Patriots improve to 13-12, 9-10 in PBC and will travel to Flagler to the end the regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cobras fall to Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Coker women's basketball team fell in South Atlantic Conference action Wednesday night in a tough loss at Newberry by a score of 57-55.
Emily Houser and Emily Davis each paced the Cobras with 11 points, while Shay Jackson added 10. Five other Cobras contributed points in the game. Houser completed the double-double with a game-high 17 rebounds, while seven other Cobras were active on the glass in the contest.
Coker fall to 9-16, 6-15 in SAC and will host Virginia-Wise on senior day at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Men's Basketball
FMU falls to UNC-Pembroke
FLORENCE, S.C. — FMU's Keith Matthews and Ja'Lil Robinson each scored a team-high 14 points, but it wasn't enough as UNC-Pemboke won 94-60 on senor night.
Teammate Jamal Edmonson added 11 points.
The Patriots fall to 4-22, 3-16 in PBC and will travel to Flagler to end the regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Coker rallies to defeat Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Chandler Lindsey's game-winning layup with 20 seconds lifted Coker to a 77-76 win over Newberry in SAC basketball.
The Cobras outscored the Wolves 40-32 in the second half, after trailing 44-37 at the half.
Malcom Kennedy led Coker with a team-high 20 points.
The Cobras' improved to 7-18, 6-15 SAC and will host Virginia-Wise on senior day at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
Augusta 12
Coker 5
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Coker baseball team lost 12-5 Wednesday against Augusta.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Cobras took a 3-0 lead thanks to RBI hits from Reilly Hall and Zach Capaldi. However, the Jaguars managed to score seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to reclaim the lead.
Brandon Stone sparked a Coker rally in the top of the ninth with an RBI double that scored Bryan Castillo, but Augusta held on for a 12-5 victory.
Harrison Morris had a great day at the plate for the Cobras with three hits. The Cobras will be back in action on Friday when they play host to Wingate at 2 p.m.
