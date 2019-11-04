KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C.- Casper Kennedy’s 76 on Day 2 of the Kiawah Classic at Turtle Point put the Patriots in 17th place with a total score of 602 after the team carded a 299 Monday.
The rest of the team shot a 299 with a tournament total of 602 with John Burghart scoring a 76. He was followed by Grainger Howle (73), Mark Goodall (75), and Pierre deCaveal (79).
