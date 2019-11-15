EVANS, Ga. — Magnus Hoejland scored the game-winning goal in the 62nd minute on an assist from JaFet Santiago to lead FMU to a 2-1 win over Young Harris in the PBC Championship at Blanchard Park in Evans, Ga., on Friday night.
Javier Bello scored the game’s first goal in the 29th minute to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.
FMU improves to 14-4-1 and will play the winner of Lander/Clayton State in the championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Coker falls to Anderson
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Christian Provenzano scored Coker’s only goad in the 73rd minute in the 2-1 loss to Anderson in SAC Conference semifinals at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C.
Guilermo Falo Ejea made seven out nine saves for the Cobras.
Coker finished the season at 10-8.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL FMU falls to Flagler
FLORENCE, S.C. — Finn Millians had 24 assists and nine digs as FMU lost 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 to Flagler to end the regular season.
Teammates Courtney Abdur-Rahim and Natalie Vaughn each had 14 digs.
The Patriots fall to 18-13, 5-7 in the PBC and will play TBD in the PBC Volleyball Tournament at USC Aiken at TBA next Friday.
Coker falls to Lenoir-Rhyne
LENOIR, N.C. — Gabrielle Milo had 10 digs in the 25-13, 25-21, 25-17 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne in SAC volleyball on Friday night.
The Cobras fell to 7-19, 4-16 and will travel to Mars Hill at 5 p.m. today.
