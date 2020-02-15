MILLEDGEVIILE, Ga. — Trystan Freeman’s bases-loaded walk forced in the go-ahead run to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth inning.
Sam Stonskas went 2 for 4 with two rbi to lead the Patriots.
FMU improves to 5-4, 1-1 PBC and will finish the three-game series with Georgia College today at 1 p.m.
FDTC defeats Walter State
FLORENCE, S.C. — Scott McDonough went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Stingers to a 4-2 win overs Walters State.
Florence-Darlington improve to 7-3 and will host Walter State at 3 p.m. today.
Coker swept in doubleheader
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker’s Phillip Griffor went 3 for 5 with an RBI in the 7-2 lost to Seton Hill in Game 1.
Zach Capaldi went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the 10-1 lost in Game 2.
Coker falls to 6-4 and will host Seton Hill at noon today.
SOFTBALL FMU rallies to defeat Chowan
FLORENCE, S.C. — Megan Matsil’s single in bottom of the fourth inning scored two runs to lead FMU to a 4-2 win over Chowan at the Patriots Invitational on Saturday.
Coker run-rules Albany State
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Ashley Meckley went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI to lead Coker to a 13-1 win over Albany State in five inning at Columbus State.
The Cobras improve to 7-1 and will play Union (TN) at 11:15 a.m. and host Columbus State at 3:45 p.m. today.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pats fall to Clayton State
MORROW, Ga. — Keith Matthews scored a game-high 28 points and teammate Winston Hill added 27 point as FMU fall to Clayton State 102-98.
The Patriots fall to 4-19, 3-13 in PBC and will travel to Georgia College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Coker defeats Lenior-Rhyne
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Chandler Lindsey scored a game-high 27 points to lead Coker to a 76-59 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in SAC action.
The Cobras improve to 6-16, 5-13 SAC and will host Anderson (SC) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FMU falls to Clayton State
MORROW, Ga. — Kianna Anderson scored a team-high 17 points but it wasn’t enough as Clayton State defeated FMU 76-58 in PBC action.
The Patriots fall to 11-11, 7-9 PBC and will travel to Georgia College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Coker defeats Lenior-Rhyne
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Erin Houser scored a game-high 23 points to lead Coker to a 59-54 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.
The Cobras improve to 9-13, 6-12 SAC and will host Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.