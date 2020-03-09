FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will play host to Chowan University for a pair of non-conference baseball games on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium.
Daily admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students admitted free with identification. Both contests will be streamed online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Francis Marion owns a 10-9 record after sweeping a Peach Belt Conference road series from Claflin University this past weekend. Chowan is 6-14.
Junior third baseman Todd Mattox leads the Patriots with a .344 average, six doubles, a home run, and 18 runs batted in. He also owns a six-game hitting streak. Senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez is batting .327 with two homers, 12 RBI and a team-best .478 on-base percentage.
Junior right-hander Bailey Wendel (1-0, 0.60 ERA) is the probable starter for FMU on Tuesday and junior righty Reece Kleinhelter (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will take the mound on Wednesday.
Senior infielder Jack Kane leads Chowan with a .333 average, five doubles, two homers, and 11 RBI, while Hawks catcher Jared Fry is hitting .232 with four home runs and a team-high 12 RBI.
FMU has won 12 of 13 meetings between the two programs.
ETSU defeats upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win SoCon title
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the Southern Conference Tournament on Monday night and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.
Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga to reach the finals. The Terriers entered the tournament having lost their final seven regular season games, but found some magic in Asheville with an impressive tournament run.
Chevez Goodwin had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field to lead Wofford.
