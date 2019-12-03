BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Chandler Lindsay scored a team-high 17 points as Coker lost to Gardner-Webb 73-59 in men’s basketball Tuesday night.
The Cobras had a 30-28 lead with 1:49 left in the first half.
Coker falls to 2-4, 1-1 in SAC and will host Mars Hill at 4 p.m. Saturday.
