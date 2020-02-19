COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina (4-0) baseball team plated runs in five of its eight innings and Thomas Farr struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated Presbyterian 14-3 on Wednesday at Founders Park.
Six Gamecocks had multi-hit games, led by George Callil’s 3-for-4 day. Braylen Wimmer, Noah Campbell, Bryant Bowen, Andrew Eyster and Noah Myers each had a pair of hits in the 15-hit outburst. Campbell drove in four runs with a single and a triple while Eyster had a pair of RBI.
Farr allowed three hits and two runs with two walks in his 64-pitch outing, earning the win on the pitch count. T.J. Shook struck out the side in the eighth while Graham Lawson had a pair of punchouts in 1 2/3 innings.
Tigers edge Paladins 3-2
CLEMSON, S.C. — In his first career appearance, freshman Nick Hoffmann pitched three scoreless innings in relief to lead Clemson to a 3-2 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.
The Tigers improved to 4-0, while the Paladins dropped to 2-3.
Hoffmann (1-0) earned the win by yielding two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the season. Furman reliever Matthew Marchal (0-1) suffered the loss.
Furman took advantage of three walks and two errors to score two runs in the top of the first inning without a hit, and then James Parker responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. In the fifth inning, the Tigers plated two runs without a hit, highlighted by Adam Hackenberg’s sacrifice fly to give Clemson the lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.