AUSTIN, Texas - Coker University senior men's tennis player Hunter Horton and senior women's lacrosse player Hannah Baird were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Teams announced this week.
Horton posted six doubles wins on the season with Isaac MacMillan, while also picking up four singles wins on the season. He totaled 35 singles wins in his career, placing him sixth all-time on the career singles wins list at Coker. Horton is also fifth on the all-time doubles wins list with 35 in his career.
He is tied for seventh all-time in single-season doubles wins, partnering with Justus Lehmann for 13 wins in 2018.
Baird started and played in all five games this season, finishing with two assists, six ground balls, one draw control and five caused turnovers. She played in 32 games making 27 starts while totaling two assists, 32 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers. As a junior, Baird was named to the All-SAC Honorable Mention Team.
