HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker wrestling team is set to make its seventh all-time appearance in the prestigious Midwest Classic starting Friday at 9 a.m. in Indianapolis.
Coker has three men ranked nationally in Chris Poland, Jhavon Innocent and Ramon Correa. Poland is ranked No. 17 at 133 pounds by FloWrestling. Innocent is ranked No. 14 at 174 pounds by both The Open Mat and FloWrestling. Correa is ranked No. 1 in Super Region II, No. 9 nationally by the National Wrestling Coaches' Association (NWCA), No. 7 by The Open Mat and No. 9 by FloWrestling at 285 pounds.
Innocent leads the Cobras with eight wins on the season at 174, including one win by technical fall. Alex Braden has posted seven wins at 141 pounds, including five wins by fall and one win by tech fall. Corey Christie has posted five wins on the year at 165 pounds with one win by major decision and one win by fall, while John Watts has posted four wins at 125 pounds with two wins by tech fall.
Six other Cobras have won three matches apiece on the season, while Ethan Welsh has won twice and four others have picked up one win each.
The Cobras have totaled 23 bonus-point wins on the season, with three coming by major decision, six by tech fall and 14 by fall.
