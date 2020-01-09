HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker wrestling team will open its South Atlantic Conference Carolinas schedule Friday at Mount Olive at 7 p.m.
The Cobras enter the week 3-0 in dual meet action, with their last competition coming at the Midwest Classic back on Dec. 14-15.
Two Cobras are currently ranked in the national polls in Jhavon Innocent and Ramon Correa. Innocent is ranked No. 14 at 174 pounds by The Open Mat, and also No. 17 by FloWrestling. Innocent also sits at No. 2 in the Super Region II rankings. Correa is ranked No. 6 by The Open Mat, No. 11 by FloWrestling, No. 11 by the National Wrestling Coaches' Association (NWCA) and is also the top-ranked wrestler in Super Region II.
Coker also has six individuals ranked in Super Region II, including Innocent and Correa. John Watts is ranked No. 6 at 125 pounds, with a 5-4 record and a team-leading three wins by tech fall on the season. Chris Poland is ranked No. 2 at 133 pounds, with one win on the season.
Alex Braden is ranked No. 3 at 141 pounds, with a 7-2 record including one win by tech fall and a team-best five wins by fall. Corey Perkins-Willett is No. 6 at 184 pounds, with a 3-2 record including one win by fall.
