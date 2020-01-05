AUSTIN, Texas — The Coker wrestling team received recognition in the latest FloWrestling and National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) national individual rankings, as well the most recent Super Region II rankings.
Jhavon Innocent is No. 17 at 174 pounds, putting together an 11-2 campaign with one win by technical fall so far this season. Innocent is also ranked No. 15 by The Open Mat. Innocent also sits at No. 2 in the Super Region II rankings.
Ramon Correa comes in at No. 11 at 285 pounds, with a 6-3 record and four wins by fall on the season. Correa is also ranked No. 7 by The Open Mat, No. 11 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) and also No. 1 in the Super Region II rankings.
The Cobras are 3-0 in dual matches on the season and ranked fourth in Super Region II. Coker also has six individuals ranked in Super Region II, including Innocent and Correa. John Watts is ranked No. 6 at 125 pounds, with a 5-4 record and a team-leading three wins by tech fall on the season. Chris Poland is ranked No. 2 at 133 pounds, with one win on the season. Alex Braden is ranked No. 3 at 141 pounds, with a 7-2 record including one win by tech fall and a team-best five wins by fall. Corey Perkins-Willett is No. 6 at 184 pounds, with a 3-2 record including one win by fall.
Coker returns to the mat on Jan. 10 to open South Atlantic Conference Carolinas competition at league newcomer Mount Olive.
The match is set for a 7 p.m. start.
