HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker University women's basketball team is back in action Tuesday when it travels to Paine College for a 2 p.m. matchup in Augusta, Ga.
The Cobras enter 2020 at 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the South Atlantic Conference.
Coker enters the back half of the schedule ninth in the SAC in points per game (64.6), while also being seventh in the conference in scoring defense (66.5). Coker is 11th in the conference in rebounds per game (35.6), while also being second in the conference in rebounding defense limiting opponents to 33.8 rebounds per game.
Ashauntee Nelson is the team's leading scorer averaging 12.0 points per game, while Erin Houser is second on the team at 11.1 ppg. Houser is the team's leading rebounder at 7.4 per game.
