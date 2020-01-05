Lenoir-Rhyne 74 Coker 58HICKORY, N.C. — The Cobras (4-6 overall, 1-5 South Atlantic Conference) were outscored 17-8 in the first quarter and 27-11 during the third in women’s basketball.
Former Hartsville standout Saquita Joyner came off the bench for Coker and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Amanda Cherry had 13. Teammate Jalah Horton had 10 points.
MEN
Lenoir-Rhyne 89 Coker 70
HICKORY, N.C. — The Cobras (2-8, 1-5 South Atlantic Conference) were outscored 41-35 in the first half and 48-35 in the second half.
Coker was led by Royce Hunter, who scored a team-high 24 points.
