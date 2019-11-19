HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hope Richardson, Erin Houser, and Ashauntee Nelson each scored a game-high 13 points to lead Coker to a 73-50 win in women’s basketball Tuesday night.

The Cobras outscored Converse 38-17 in the first half.

Coker improves to 2-1 and will travel to Wingate at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

