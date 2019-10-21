Coker University’s Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery presents a mixed media exhibit titled “Act of God” by Orangeburg, South Carolina, artist, Katy Mixon. The exhibition opened Monday and will run through Friday, Nov. 15.
Mixon, a visual artist working in painting, sculpture, and photography, is a recipient of a 2017 Working Artist Grant and a 2015 Ruth and Harold Chenven Foundation Award. She was a finalist for a 2016 William and Dorothy Yeck Award and 2015 VCUarts Fountainhead Fellowship.
Mixon was an artist-in-residence at The Hambidge Center in Georgia, AICAD Studio Practice Residency in New York and Byrdcliffe Art Colony in New York. Her work was recently exhibited at Torpedo Factory in Virginia, Ceres Gallery in New York, Spartanburg Art Museum, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in North Carolina and Ackland Art Museum in North Carolina.
Mixon received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Davidson College in 2006, and her Masters of Fine Arts Degree from The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 2015.
The Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday while classes are in session. The gallery is located in the Gladys C. Fort Art Building on the campus of Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina. For more on the gallery, please visit www.ceceliacokerbellgallery.com.
