HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University softball coach Travis McCall is headed north to Spartanburg to join the USC Upstate coaching staff, it was announced Friday.
"I am proud of the program that coach McCall has built at Coker over the last six years" said Dr. Lynn Griffin, Vice President for Athletics and Athletic Facilities. "He has done a tremendous job at Coker and he will be missed."
McCall spent six seasons in Hartsville, totaling a 165-120-1 record for the Navy and Gold including a mark of 126-61 over the last four seasons. He leaves Coker after back-to-back NCAA Southeast Regional tournament appearances and back-to-back South Atlantic Conference tournament championship game appearances (2017, 2018).
Under McCall, Coker boasted two on-field All-Americans in Tayler Barcomb and Maria Williamson along with three All-Region selections and 16 All-Conference selections. Coker has also excelled in the classroom under McCall, posting 15 Academic All-Americans during his tenure. During 2018-19, the Cobras also led the South Atlantic Conference in team earned run average with a mark of 2.37.
"It was a privilege to lead the Coker softball program over the last six years," said McCall. "Thank you to Dr. Griffin for letting me be a part of the Coker family. It is truly a special place and I'll always cherish my time as a Cobra!"
