Did you know there are currently around 100 community members participating in music classes, ensembles, and lessons through Coker University’s Community Music Program?
The program joins together Coker students and faculty with members of the community over a shared love of music.
The Community Music Program provides private music lessons, group instruction, and ensemble work, offering private voice and instrumental lessons, group classes, and three ensembles: Coker University Band, Coker Brass Ensemble and Coker Civic Chorale.
Community member Marty Brown is an excellent example of non-student participation in Coker’s Community Music Program. Brown has taken private voice lessons, the group voice class, and sings in the Coker Civic Chorale. Her daughter has taken private voice lessons as well as the Teen Musical Theatre class.
Spring registration for the community music program closes Jan. 27. Any community members interested in taking lessons or participating in the program’s classes or ensembles may find more information at www.coker.edu/ccmusicprogram or contact director Christi McLain via email at cmclain@coker.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.