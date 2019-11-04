HARTSVILLE — Etzikel Martinez scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the second half on a Christian Provenzano assist to lift Coker to a 2-1 win Saturday over Lincoln Memorial.
Jacques Fokam-Sandeu scored in the first half off a Guilermo Falo Ejea assist.
Falo Ejea finished with four saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lincoln Memorial 3 Coker 0
HARTSVILLE — Lincoln Memorial won 3-0, and Cobra goalkeeper Sarah Swaim had 10 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Anderson 3 Coker 1
ANDERSON — Anderson won 25-12, 20-25, 25-19, 25-8.
Coker’s Chelsey Blume and Taylor du Bray each had eight kills for Coker, and Alexis Kopicki had six kills. Ashley Carson finished with 16 assists, followed by Rami Mullen with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.