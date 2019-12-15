JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Coker University men’s basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference tilt at Carson-Newman on Saturday by a score of 100-70.
The teams played to an 8-8 tie through the first media timeout, before Coker would erase an early deficit to go ahead 16-15 with 11 and a half minutes to play. The Cobras extended their lead to eight as the first half ticked down into its final 10 minutes, before eventually stretching their lead to 10 and then 12. Carson-Newman would storm back with a big run over a four-minute span to take the lead, before taking a 48-43 lead to the half. Royce Hunter would get the first half to its ending score by rattling home a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Carson-Newman jumped out a double-digit lead early on in the second half, while the lead fluctuated between seven and 14 for the first few minutes of the period. Carson-Newman would extend its lead further in the final 10 minutes to take the victory.
Hunter paced the Cobras with 15 points in the game, while Noel Pinnock contributed 11 points and Williams Onyeodi and K.J. Harris each chipped in 10. Six other Cobras added points in the game. Hunter also paced the Cobras on the glass with six rebounds, while Onyeodi also had five boards in the game. The Cobras are back in action next Wednesday when they host No. 20 Queens (N.C.) in South Atlantic Conference action at 7:30 p.m.
Coker women drop 101-71 contest to Carson-Newman
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Coker University women’s basketball team fell to Carson-Newman 101-71 in South Atlantic Conference action Saturday.
The two teams battled to a 14-14 tie through the first five minutes and change, before Carson-Newman would finish the quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 29-14 lead after 10 minutes.
Carson-Newman continued to extend its lead further in the second quarter, taking a 57-34 lead to the half.
The Eagles maintained their lead in the third quarter, leading 77-57 headed to the fourth.
The two teams would battle out the final 10 minutes as Carson-Newman came away with the victory.
Erin Houser led the Cobras with 17 points, while Ashauntee Nelson finished with 15 points. Raya Coley also posted a career-high 11 points, while seven other Cobras scored in the contest. Houser also led the Cobras with six rebounds.
The Cobras are back in action Wednesday when they host Queens (N.C.) in South Atlantic Conference action at 5:30 p.m.
