The Coker University men’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to knock off regionally-ranked Tusculum for a 67-58 South Atlantic Conference victory on Saturday.
Tusculum jumped out to a 13-7 lead through the first few minutes, before extending its lead into double digits. The Cobras would get back within single digits with six minutes to play in the half, before the Pioneers would grow their lead back up to 14 at the half leading 44-30.
The Cobras would storm back for a furious rally in the second half, holding Tusculum to just 14 points in the final frame. The Cobras immediately cut the deficit to 10 in the first two minutes, before Tusculum would hold a steady 10-point lead for the next few minutes. Malcolm Kennedy knocked down two free throws before Royce Hunter knocked down a three-pointer just past the 12-minute mark to the get the Cobras within 12.
A thunderous dunk from Dakota Jennings got the Cobras back within three and sent the DeLoach Center into a frenzy, before buckets from Chandler Lindsey and Hunter put the Cobras ahead 51-50 with eight and a half minutes to play. The teams battled to a 56-56 tie with four minutes and change to play, before the Cobras would begin to pull away. A three-pointer and a layup from KJ Harris put the Cobras ahead 61-58 with two minutes to play, before the Cobras would ultimately ice the game at the charity stripe.
Hunter led the way for Coker with a game-high 24 points, while Jennings also added 13 points in the game. Jennings led the effort on the glass with seven boards, while Williams Onyeodi pulled down six. The Cobras are back in on the floor today (Jan. 15) at Anderson (S.C.) for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Coker women fall to Tusculum 75-63The Coker University women’s basketball team fell in South Atlantic Conference action to visiting Tusculum on Saturday by a score of 75-63.
Tusculum led 38-23 at the half. Coker would chip away at the deficit by winning the third quarter 20-16, but the Pioneers took an 11-point lead to the final 10 minutes. The Pioneers built their lead to 14 early in the third, before the Cobras would battle back to get within nine with less than six minutes to play in the quarter. The Cobras would get as close as seven in the frame, before Tusculum would re-build its lead headed to the fourth.
The teams played a high-scoring fourth quarter, with Tusculum winning the frame 21-20. The Cobras would battle the deficit back down to 10 in the final three minutes, before a three-point play from Shay Jackson got the Cobras back within seven a 65-58. Tusculum would go on to ice the game at the free throw line.
Jackson led the Cobras with a team-high 14 points, while tying a school record shooting a perfect 6-6 from the foul line. Janell Horton also scored 13 points, while Hope Richardson added 11. Richardson completed the double-double with a game-high 12 boards.
The Cobras are back in action on today at Anderson for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.