HARTSVILLE — The Coker University men’s and women’s basketball teams begin play in the South Atlantic Conference today when they travel to Wingate.
The women will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
The Coker men are 1-2 and sit 12th in the conference in scoring at 62.3 points per game, but are fourth in the league in scoring defense at 70.3 ppg. The Cobras are also 12th in the conference in rebounding (32.0 rpg). Royce Hunter leads Coker with a 21.7 points per game average, while Chandler Lindsey is second on the team at 10.3 points per game. Lindsey also leads the team in rebounding at 5.7 boards per game.
The Coker women are 2-1 overall and rank eighth in the conference in scoring at 65.3 points per game. The Cobras lead the conference in scoring defense at 53.3 ppg and are seventh in the league in rebounding (39.3).
Ashauntee Nelson leads the Cobras in scoring at 10.3 ppg, while Erin Houser adds 9.7 and Amanda Cherry chips in 9.0. Houser is the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 boards per game.
