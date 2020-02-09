Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.09 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 28.4 FEET BY JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 28.0 FEET...THERE WILL BE EXTENSIVE FLOODING OF TIMBER LAND AND FARM LAND ALONG THE RIVER. ACCESS ROADS MAY BE DAMAGED BY THE FLOOD WATERS AND OPERATIONS AT INDUSTRIAL PLANTS ALONG THE RIVER WILL BE AFFECTED. &&