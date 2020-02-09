The Coker University baseball team swept Sunday’s doubleheader against the Alderson Broaddus University Battlers, winning game one 4-2 and game two 7-4.
John DeFazio tossed a complete game for the Cobras in the opener, striking out nine in seven innings. Jonathan Barham had an RBI double in the sixth and Casey Demko added an RBI single.
In the second contest, Vito Castronovo had a two-run single for the Cobras and Harrison Morris came through with a double in the fifth that plated two runs. Phill Griffor added a two-run double the next inning as well.
Michael DeLeo struck out three in 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen and Matt Hyatt got the final three outs for the Cobras, who return to action Wednesday when they travel to Emmanuel College for a 4 p.m. matchup.
Coker softball falls to Auburn Montgomery; defeats Georgia CollegeMILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Coker University softball team split their doubleheader on Sunday (Feb. 9), falling to the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks 4-0, and defeating the Georgia College Bobcats 3-1.
Game oneAfter a rainout on Saturday (Feb. 8), the Cobras and the Warhawks were able to get game one underway on Sunday morning. Auburn Montgomery jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, and thanks to a complete game shutout by Alanna Goble, they cruised to a 4-0 victory.
Alex Alverson led the Cobras offensively with two hits.
Game two
After the Bobcats took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Cobras rallied back in the fourth inning when Madison King came through with an RBI single, bringing home Lilli Otten. In the fifth inning, Lauren DeWitt brought home Ashley Meckley on a sacrifice fly to give the Cobras a 2-1 lead.
Kayla Oswell gave Coker an insurance run in the seventh inning with an RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 3-1. Christine Carver threw a complete game, striking out seven over the course of seven innings to fuel the Cobras to a 3-1 victory.
Coker wrestling beats King UniversityThe Coker University wrestling team downed King University (Tenn.) for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas victory Sunday by a score of 34-17.
Omar Armengol earned a 14-3 major decision over Elijah Hicks at 133 pounds. Jhavon Innocent pinned Alex Mercardo in 2:50 at 174 pounds before Corey Perkins-Willett continued his winning streak by pinning Matthew Danner in 2:22 at 184 pounds to help seal the win for Coker.
The Cobras (7-3, 3-2 SAC) return to action Tuesday at No. 13 Newberry at 7 p.m.
Coker men fall to Carson-Newman 77-56The Coker University men’s basketball team fell to Carson-Newman in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 77-56.
Malcolm Kennedy paced the Cobras with a game-high 25 points, while Chandler Lindsey also scored 12 points in the contest.
The Cobras return to the floor on Wednesday at Catawba at 7:30 p.m.
Carson-Newman tops Coker women 63-44The Coker University women’s basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference tilt with visiting Carson-Newman on Saturday by a score of 63-44.
Saquita Joyner led the Cobras in the scoring department with 10 points. Erin Houser paced the Cobras with a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Cobras return to the hardwood on Wednesday at Catawba at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s tennis starts 2020 with win over ErskineThe Coker University women’s tennis team began its 2020 campaign with a 6-1 victory over Erskine on Saturday (Feb. 8).
The Cobras won two out of three doubles matches for one point in the match, before winning five out of six singles points.
Tamie Choew and Gracie Waldron defeated Luiza Souza and Katie Loudermilk at No. 2 doubles by a sore of 7-5, before Kelli Stinchcomb and Zoe Heed defeated Eileen Rickert and Grace Coleman by a score of 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Chew also posted a win at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Faith Wright at No. 1.
Gabriela Del Val del Toro rebounded at No. 3 singles after dropping the first set 4-6 to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-3 over Souza.
Heed swept Loudermilk in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 at No 4 singles, before Waldron defeated Rickert in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 at No. 5 singles.
Stinchcomb closed things out at No. 6 singles with a 6-2, 7-6 victory over Coleman.
Cobra baseball splits with Alderson BroaddusThe Coker University baseball team split Saturday’s doubleheader against Alderson Broaddus University at Tom. J. New Field.
The Cobras won game one by a score of 6-4, while dropping the second game 6-4 in six innings.
Chase Bruno had a two-run single in the first inning of the opener for Coker and Bryan Castillo drove in a run as well.
Vito Castronovo, Harrison Morris and Justin Bennett all had RBI singles as well.
Griffin Hollifield pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the win for the Cobras, who will be back in action today with another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY (FEB. 5)
Coker lacrosse tops Chowan
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — The Coker University men’s lacrosse team cruised past Chowan for a road non-conference victory on Wednesday by a score of 16-6.
Kaden Ross scored a team-high four goals for the Cobras on the day, while Andrew Dappen and Joe Venazio each netted hat tricks in the game.
Coker softball sweeps twinbill from Erskine
DUE WEST — The Coker University softball team swept the doubleheader on Wednesday against the Erskine College Flying Fleet to open the 2020 season.
The Cobras won game one by a score of 8-0, and clinched the series by winning game two 12-1 in five innings.
