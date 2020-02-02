The Coker University baseball team split its Saturday doubleheader against the Chowan University Hawks to kick off the 2020 season.
The Cobras won a thriller in Game 1 by defeating Chowan 8-6, but dropped Game 2 by a score of 11-3.
Game one
After Chowan scored first in the top of the second inning, the Cobras came back to tie it in the bottom of the third with a Phill Griffor RBI single, and took the lead an inning later courtesy of an RBI knock by Trevor Adamo.
Coker broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs on four hits to take an 8-2 lead. After the Hawks hit back to back homers in the eighth inning, senior Drake Knight came in and shut the door, getting the final four outs for the save and the 8-6 victory.
Game two
Phill Griffor continued his great day at the plate, getting two more hits after finishing game one with two hits and an RBI. Vito Castronovo also had success in both games as the designated hitter, totaling three hits and two runs batted in.
Freshman Chris Watkins struck out five while only allowing two hits over the course of four innings, but the Chowan Hawks still came away victorious by a score of 11-3.
Vito Castronovo was named the McDonald’s Player of the Game, totaling three hits and two RBI’s on the day.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Coker 72 Mars Hill 70
MARS HILL, N.C. — The Coker University women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game and completed the season sweep of Mars Hill with a 72-70 victory on Saturday (Feb. 1) in South Atlantic Conference action.
The teams played to a 6-6 tie through the first five minutes, before the Cobras went ahead by five on an old-fashioned three-point play by Hope Richardson. The Cobras extended their lead to seven with three and a half minutes left, before Mars Hill rallied to tie the game at 13 with 1:20 left in the period. Mars Hill would take a 15-13 lead to the second quarter.
The teams played to a 17-17 tie two minutes into the second quarter, before later playing to a 25-25 deadlock with less than five minutes left in the frame. After later playing to another tie at 28-28 with three minutes to play in the half, the Cobras would go on a run to go up by seven with a minute and a half left in the quarter. Coker led by 10 in the final minute of the half, before a Mars Hill bucket sent the teams to the locker room with Coker leading 40-32.
Mars Hill would get back within three halfway through the third quarter, before Coker would rebound to go back up by nine with four and a half minutes to play in the quarter. The Cobras later extended their lead into double-digits, before the Lions would rally to tie the game at 58 in the final minute of the quarter.
Coker jumped out to a four-point lead in the first three and a half minutes of the fourth quarter, before Mars Hill would tie the game at 64 with six minutes to play. Mars Hill would put the pressure on Coker by going on a 6-0 run to take a 70-64 lead with three and a half minutes left, before Hope Richardson would knock down one free throw with less than two minutes left to get Coker back within one at 70-69. Mars Hill took its one-point lead into the final 30 seconds, before Erin Houser scored a second-chance layup with 28 seconds left to put the Cobras ahead 71-70. Richardson would put the Cobras up by two with a split pair of free throws with six seconds remaining, before Mars Hill’s final attempt came up empty.
Houser paced the Cobras with 16 points on the day, while Emily Davis contributed 15 points off the bench for a new career-high. Seven other Cobras scored in the victory. Coker nearly doubled up Mars Hill on the boards 40-21, led by a game-high 14 rebounds from Houser to complete the double-double. Six other Cobras were active on the glass in the victory. Jalah Horton dished out a team-high three assists in the game, while Hayley Kropp added two and six other Cobras each chipped in one. Saquita Joyner recorded a team-high three steals in the game, while three others also registered steals. Houser, Jalah Horton and Janell Horton each posted one block in the win.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mars Hill 75 Coker 74
MARS HILL, N.C. — The Coker University men’s basketball team fell by way of the buzzer-beater on Saturday (Feb. 1) in South Atlantic Conference action at Mars Hill by a score of 75-74.
Coker led 8-7 through the first media timeout, before Mars Hill would take an 18-15 lead to the under-12 media horn. The two teams played to a 22-22 deadlock with nine minutes to play in the half, before the Cobras would take a six-point lead into the final five and a half minutes of the period. The Cobras would extend their lead to eight with under two minutes to play in the first half with a Malcolm Kennedy three-pointer, before taking a 36-30 lead to the half.
The Cobras came out in the second half and extended their lead to as many as 10 in the first two minutes, before Mars Hill cut the lead down to five two and a half minutes in. Coker rebuilt a nine-point lead with 14 minutes to play, before Mars Hill would get back within seven a short time later.
Coker went back up by double-digits on a Chris Swiney triple with 12 and a half minutes to play, before extending their lead further with a KJ Harris layup. Mars Hill would claw their way back into single digits with under eight minutes to play, before two consecutive scoring possessions with under seven minutes to play got the Lions back within four. The Lions would rally to take a 66-65 lead with under four minutes to play, before a good free throw from Dakota Jennings tied the game at 66. Two free throws from Harris would put the Cobras up 70-67 with a minute and a half to play, before Mars Hill would rally to tie the game at 70 with 47 seconds left. On the next trip down the floor, Kennedy knocked down a clutch triple to put the Cobras up 73-70. Ja’Shawn Brooks made two free throws to get the Lions within 73-72, before Harris would make one of two at the line to put the Cobras ahead 74-72 with the Lions getting the ball back. Brooks would drill a three-pointer with two seconds left to give the Lions the comeback victory.
Kennedy and Jennings each posted a team-high 18 points in the game, while Chandler Lindsey contributed 12 points and Chris Swiney also chipped in 11 points. Four other Cobras scored in the game. Harris led the Cobras with a career-high seven rebounds, while Lindsey also pulled down six rebounds in the game. Seven other Cobras were active on the glass in the game. Harris and Jennings each dished out a team-high three assists in the game, while three other Cobras each registered one assist. Jaylin Stewart and Kennedy each recorded career-highs with three steals apiece, while Swiney had two swipes in the game and three other Cobras each recorded one. Three different Cobras posted blocks in the game.
WRESTLING
Coker loses on road
BELMONT, N.C. — The Coker University wrestling team dropped its South Atlantic Conference Carolinas contest at Belmont Abbey on Saturday (Feb. 1) by a score of 24-14.
Matthew Kieta started things out with an 8-3 decision over Grant Finkbeiner at 157 pounds to put the Cobras ahead 3-0, before Belmont Abbey took a 5-0 lead with a bonus-point victory at 165 pounds. No. 14/17 Jhavon Innocent put the Cobras back on top 11-5 with a 16-1 technical fall (5:00) over Chandler Echols at 174 pounds, before Corey Perkins-Willett continued his winning ways a 184 pounds with an 8-3 decision over Logan Branham. Belmont Abbey would take the next three matches with two bonus-point victories and a decision to go up 16-11, before Chris Poland posted a 9-2 decision over Lleyton Taylor at 133 pounds to get the Cobras back within two. Belmont Abbey would get wins at 141 pounds and 149 pounds to come away with the victory.
MEN’S TRACK
Cobras finish day two of Carolina Challenge
COLUMBIA — The Coker University men’s track and field team completed the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday (Feb. 1).
On the track, Sage Lilly led the Cobras in the 200m by running a 22.78. Antuan Crowder finished at 22.90, while Tony McElveen Jr. and Jamikal Pena each ran a 22.99. Davion Sebree (23.05), Trevon Campbell (23.19), Mahari Greene (23.22), and Chirlo’ K. Phillips (23.30) were other notable finishers for Coker.
In the 400m, Frederick Thompson paced the Cobras with a time of 50.44. Wilhemson Jean-Pierre wasn’t too fat behind at 50.67, with Mahliqe Andrews (51.37) and Will Mosley (51.55) each recording good personal times. Breckyn Hunter ran well in the 5K, finishing at 19:36.72.
WOMEN’S TRACK
Spencer sets program record
COLUMBIA — The Coker University women’s track and field team completed competition at the Carolina Challenge on Saturday (Feb. 1). Over the course of the weekend, the Cobras ran very well and set several personal best times, including two new school records.
After Tiffany Taylor set a Coker record in shot put on Friday (Jan. 31), Katie Spence set a new school record in the 5K with a time of 20:34.23. On day one of the Carolina Challenge, Spence ran the 3K in 11:49.09.
In the 200m, Trinity White led the way for the Cobras with a time of 26.61. Syriah Lottimore (27.57), Ayana English (27.68), and Shania Crosby (28.46) were other notable finishers for Coker. In the 800m, Olivia Jordan finished at 2:38.43.
“Katie really set the tone for the meet today by leading us off with a great 5K,” said coach Pete Early. “We saw a lot of fast times in the 200s as well and I could not be more excited about the upcoming weeks based off what we saw today.”
