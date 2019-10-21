The Hartsville City Council gave unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance Thursday to roll back property tax millage for the city based on reassessment of property taxes in Darlington County.
The measure will reduce tax millage for the city by 2.1 mills to 135.9 mills. “The millage goes down as the (property) value goes up,” City Manager Natalie Zeigler said.
The rollback is required by law when property assessments increase.
According to the South Carolina Municipal Association, state law requires municipalities to “roll back” their millage rate after reassessment of property values to ensure local governments receive the same amount of revenue from property taxes after reassessment as they did before.
In reassessment years, municipalities must adjust the millage rate to account for the change in the assessed value after reassessment, excluding the increase in value associated with new construction, the renovation of existing structures and the property resales. This is referred to as the rollback millage calculation.
Additionally, municipalities with the local option sales tax (LOST) must reconcile the prior year’s LOST collections with the revenue estimate used to calculate the tax credit factor. The city must roll over any shortage in credit given in the current budget year into the calculation of the credit factor for the next year.
The upshot of all that is that the city will see an increase in revenue of about $189,000. The measure that passed Thursday amends the city’s 2019-2020 budget to reflect that increase.
A final vote on the ordinance on second reading is scheduled for a special called meeting Thursday at 3 p.m. at city hall.
In June, the council approved a $20 million budget package included a $10.3 million general fund budget that does not raise millage. With the new increase, the general fund will go to almost $10.5 million.
