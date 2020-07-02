DARLINGTON, S.C. — The City of Darlington team won the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association (DDRA) annual golf tournament on Wednesday at Darlington Country Club.
Team members included Assistant Fire Chief Charles Bailey, firefighter Chase Bailey, D.J. Bruce, and Keith Young.
Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority came in second with the Marlboro Development Team taking third. A full flight of 19 teams filled the DDRA's first fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Prizes were also awarded to various individuals. The longest drive went to Elbert Warren of Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority and the closest-to-the-pin prizes went to Lawrence Lowe of the Lowe's Tow Bars team on Hole 4; Bowman Hiller of the Janney Investment team on Hole 9; Jamie Stanley of the Fahrenheit 225 team on Hole 11 and to Dennis Lofe of the Wilson Senior Care team on Hole 14.
Matt Jackson of the Coca-Cola team took home the 50-50 drawing prize, and the Darlington Country Club presented the Duffers Award to the Coca-Cola team as well.
"The support of Carolina Bank and Darlington Raceway make this event possible every year, and we appreciate how much they support our program specifically, but also the community as a whole," said Billy Hill, co-chair of the golf tournament.
"The addition of Nationwide Insurance and Fitness World Gyms as presenting sponsors the last two years has grown the tournament and shows that what the DDRA does matters," added Ronnie Ward, tournament co-chair.
Proceeds from the tournament help fund community projects such as the Bringing Downtown Alive! Concerts, Darlington Veterans Memorial, streetscape and beautification projects, and business seminars, among other things to assist and promote businesses.
New this year, in lieu of some other events that are made impossible because of the pandemic, the DDRA created a summer-long contest to encourage residents to eat locally in order to help locally owned restaurants recover from the pandemic.
"As the curveball of COVID-19 has impacted our community, we wanted to find some way to support our businesses," said Lisa Rock, executive director for the DDRA. "Especially as restaurants have been hit so hard during these difficult times."
WINNING TEAMS
1st Place - City of Darlington: Assistant Fire Chief Charles Bailey, firefighter Chase Bailey, DJ Bruce, and Keith Young.
2nd Place - Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority: Frank Hough, Elbert Warren, Tyrone Lynn, and James Linton
3rd Place - Marlboro Development Team: William Fleming, Ben Fleming, Bill Fleming, and Matt Haynie
Duffers Award - Coca-Cola Team: Matt Jackson, Aubry Watts, Michael McDowell, and Vaughn Gillis
