A new terminal for the Hartsville Regional Airport is a step closer to becoming a reality.
A $500,000 state budget appropriation, which was presented during a special ceremony with city officials and state lawmakers Friday at the airport, will put the city on course for the $1.6 million project, city officials said.
Airport expansion plans call for construction of a new 3,300-square-foot terminal facility.
The city has secured funds from the Federal Aviation Administration, and the funding from the state will enable the city to apply for a South Carolina Aeronautical Commission grant for the terminal project, said Russ Slatton, public works director for the city.
If all goes well, Slatton said, construction could begin later this year. “We are in the design process and hope to, if all grants and designs are approved, start construction in fall/winter of this year,” he said.
Sen. Gerald Malloy, House Speaker Jay Lucas and state Rep. Robert Williams were on hand Friday for the presentation and announcement.
“This is a 20-plus year dream,” said Dr. Lee Gardner, chairman of the Hartsville Airport Advisory Committee. “I came onto the airport advisory committee in 1999. We’ve been talking about this for over 20 years,” Gardner said.
“I want to thank Senator Malloy and the city,” Gardner said. “This is just the beginning of new growth for the airport in Hartsville, not growth just for now.”
“It’s hard to get a project through the budget process,” Malloy, D-Hartsville, said. “We got it into the Senate budget. But that doesn’t mean anything until you get others to agree.”
Everybody at each level of government has a job to do to move projects like the airport terminal forward, Malloy said. He said it was a request from Airport Manager Hemming Hemmingsen that got the process for the funding started.
And he thanked Gardner and the airport committee for their work. “Dr. Gardner, the job you do is not lost on the rest of us,” Malloy said.
“We’re fortunate to have a speaker of the House who is local,” Malloy said.
“We’ve got a delegation in place that can make projects move,” he said. “That won’t happen again for another generation.”
“We were here 15 years ago talking about a new taxiway,” Lucas, R-Hartsville, recalled. “Certainly, a first-class city and a first-class area deserve a first-class airport. This certainly puts us on the way to that.”
Lucas said the airport project is another example of the city’s progress. He praised Malloy for his efforts in the Senate in support of the project. “Senator Malloy was the visionary who got this through on the Senate side,” Lucas said.
“This will make this state better and it will make this community more viable,” Williams, D-Darlington, said. “This means so much to this community, it means so much to Hartsville and it means so much to this county and this state.”
Mayor Mel Pennington said the new terminal will enhance the airport as a gateway to the city of Hartsville. And that, he said, will play a key role in the city’s future economic growth.
“We’ve really put together a strong team,” Pennington said. “We’re designing a facility we think is world-class.”
Pennington also thanked the Hartsville City Council and the airport advisory committee, and he singled out Gardner and City Councilman Bob Braddock, who serves as the council’s liaison to the airport committee. “Today is just as much your day as anybody’s,” he said.
Hartsville Regional Airport is a city-owned public-use airport located three nautical miles northwest of the central business district of Hartsville. With a runway length of 5,000 feet, the airport accommodates a wide array of aircraft.
