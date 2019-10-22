ANNIVERSARY SUNDAY: The Open Door Baptist Church in Florence will celebrate its 26th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 27. Morning service will begin at 10:30 with guest preacher Elder Angenean McAllister, associate minister of Highway Christian Church of Christ in Florence. The afternoon service will be held at 4 with guest pastor the Rev. Eddie Davis of Community of Grace Church in Bennettsville. The pastor is the Rev. Michelle M. Law-Gordon. Everyone is invited to attend.
INFORMATION DEADLINE: Please submit information for Church News to Jim Faile at jfaile@hartsvillemessenger.com by 12 p.m. Friday prior to the publication date you wish your announcement to run in the Hartsville Messenger.
