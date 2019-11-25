The Hartsville Community Chorus and Children’s Chorale will present their Christmas concert “Holiday Fun” on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at West Hartsville Baptist Church, 1003 W. Carolina Ave.
The Hartsville Community Chorus, directed by Dr. James Beaumier, will be joined by the Hartsville Children’s Chorale directed by Alex Morrison and accompanied by Elaine Dickinson.
The program will include audience favorites such as “Mary Did You Know?” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Carol of the Bells, “Sleigh Ride,” and many others and include an audience Christmas Carol “Sing-a-long.”
“I’m very excited about this concert,” Beaumier said. “We have our biggest group ever and everyone will love this music. This is a great way to begin the holiday season.”
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
For more information, contact James Beaumier at 843-383-4389 or visit the website: hartsvillecommunitychorus.org
