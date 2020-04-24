CHERAW, S.C. — Brad Porter remembers the call he received in 1987 on the same day he held an interest meeting for Cheraw High School’s start-up wrestling program.
“I met with the boys and told them what was in store for them and when practice would start,” Porter said. “I went to football practice, and when I came home that night, I got a call from one of the mothers whose son was at the meeting.
“She said, ‘My son was at your meeting, coach Porter, and he really wants to wrestle, but I’m not so sure I want him jumping off those ropes.”’
It was obvious to Porter then that his new program had a long way to go, but he enjoyed the journey — one that has now led all the way to the Hall of Fame.
On Friday, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association announced its 2020 class and Porter was chosen as one of the new inductees.
He will be joined on July 26 by longtime football coach Jerry Brown (Spring Valley, Fairfield Central, Berkeley, Batesburg Leesville, Wade Hampton), former Lancaster golf coach Max Clyburn (deceased), McCormick and Abbeville basketball coach Johnny Goodwin and Clinton High tennis coach Clovis Simmons at this year’s induction ceremony in Greenville.
“That’s for the elite people in each sport, so to be named and be alongside some of the coaches that are in there right now is quite humbling, believe me,” Porter said. “To go from that time, where we started out 1-12 that first year, to thinking that’ll you’ll be in the Hall of Fame? Very humbling.”
Porter’s career spanned 30 years at Cheraw and he saw his teams capture two state titles in 2003 and in his final year in 2017. He also coached 16 individual state champions, 19 state runners-up and 17 others to third place during his career.
“If it wasn’t for those guys that came out that first year and struggled like crazy, we wouldn’t have had a team for the future,” Porter said. “It was really great for them to go out there. It was tough because they really didn’t know how to wrestle, and you’re going out there brand new.”
The former Braves coach credits Scott Harmon for coming in and establishing a middle school program in 1992 that really turned helped things around.
“We usually had ninth-graders who’d never wrestled before, but now they were coming in with two years’ experience,” Porter said. “So we never had a losing season again after 1994.”
It was the 2003 state championship that was the culmination of both Porter’s and the program’s long climb to the top, and the 2017 one was a sweet sendoff.
“They were great — they meant the world,” he said of both titles. “I thought we had a couple other very good teams along the way, but we had to deal with a Loris and a Chesterfield, who were two very, very good teams in our area.”
It was actually the 2003 lower state championship match against the Rams that stood out in Porter’s mind. The Braves were down 10 points with two individual matches to go and wound up winning both — with Eddie Pegues’ pin sealing the win in the final moments of the match.
“He pinned him right in front of the bench and you could imagine we all just exploded like crazy,” Porter said. “We beat them and then we beat White Oak fairly easily compared to what we had to go through with Chesterfield.
“So that was kind of a wonderful feeling for everyone and all the boys because they’d worked so hard.”
