A group of Hartsville area U.S. military veterans, their families and fellow citizens gathered at the Hartsville Veterans Memorial at Burry Park Monday at the 11th hour of the 11th day to pay tribute to the nation’s military veterans.
The Pilot Club of Hartsville and the city of Hartsville hosted the annual Veterans Day Celebration.
The Rev. Steven Gaither, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church and a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and guest speaker for the event spoke of the sacrifice made by the nation’s veterans and their families. Gaither served aboard six different submarines during his time in the Navy.
Gaither, a member of a veterans organization known as the “40 & 8” — the Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses — talked about that group’s history. The organization began in 1920 as an association for U.S. armed forces veterans of World War I affiliated with the American Legion.
He talked about the organization’s efforts that continue to this day on behalf of veterans.
Darlington County Councilman Le Flowers, a U.S. Air Force veteran, welcomed guests to the event.
Members of Hartsville Girl Scout Troop 1502 led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
The Hartsville Middle School Magnet Choir under the direction of Kim Roberts opened the event with the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and also performed “America the Beautiful.”
The event also featured a recognition of veterans in the audience with the singing of a medley of military service songs.
The service closed with the playing of “Taps” by Jose Rodriguez of the Hartsville High School Red Regime.
