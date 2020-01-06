Carolina Pines is ringing in 2020 with the year’s first bundle of joy.
Weighing 10 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 20 and 3/4 inches long, baby Charles “Boone” Cutchin was born to Langley and JT Cutchin on Thursday, Jan. 2.
“We are so excited to meet our new baby boy” said Langley. “The physicians, nurses and staff at Carolina Pines all helped to make this such a special and memorable experience for us, and we are so grateful for the wonderful care our family received.”
Carolina Pines’ Labor and Delivery Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region.
Carolina Pines offers free childbirth preparation classes each month, breastfeeding support through our certified lactation consultant, board-certified OB/GYNs and a family-like atmosphere that will make your childbirth experience as enjoyable as possible.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 843-339-4563.
