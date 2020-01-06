AYNOR, S.C. — Ruby Kate Amos scored a game-high 10 points to lead Carolina Academy’s girls’ basketball team to a 44-18 win Monday over Aynor.
The Bobcats outscored the Blue Jackets 26-11 in the first half.
CA 17 9 14 4— 44
A 6 5 6 1 — 18
CAROLINA ACADEMY (44)
Cameron 7, Welch 2, Ruby Kate Amos 10, Weaver 7, Epps 6, Timmons 6, Sims 6.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will travel to Thomas Sumter at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: CA 3-3.
