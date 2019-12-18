HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It was only seconds after Demonte Capehart put pen to paper that the emotions took hold.
Wednesday was another big step in his football journey.
It was the sweetest of homecomings as the former Hartsville High standout returned from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to make his college pick surrounded by family, friends and the HHS community.
“It’s one step closer to being able to change the lives of people in my life,” a teary-eyed Capehart said after signing on the dotted line with Clemson University. “And being a great role model in the community and leading the right way.”
The Tigers certainly hope Capehart can continue to lead the right way on the football field. Touted by many recruiting outlets as a five-star defensive end, Capehart led IMG Academy with 16 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks this past season while recording 44 tackles.
He was a force for the 12-1 Red Foxes in his junior season as well with seven sacks, 19 tackles for a loss and 40 combined tackles.
“We’re excited about Demonte today,” Red Foxes coach Jeff Calabrese said. “He’s worked so very hard to get to this point and today is a culmination of all that hard work and effort leading to his dream which is to play at Clemson.
“While he didn’t play for us in the fall, we’re excited he decided to have his signing day at Hartsville High School. We love him and we’re so proud of him.”
There was no doubt in Capehart’s mind where he was going to sign and that was back in Hartsville, he said.
“It was important because I feel like I owed it to the community,” Capehart said. “They did so much for me, I just felt like I owed my respects to come back here and sign.
“I want to thank everybody for allowing me to do this at Hartsville High School. I want to thank the district office for allowing me to do this as well, and I want to thank God for putting me in this position today.”
It was no surprise that the Tigers were his top choice. He’s been committed to them for a quite a while and aside from the obvious bonus of playing for a team that’s a perennial national contender, Capehart gets to stay close to home.
“(Clemson’s) close to home, but not too close to home,” he said with family members laughing. “It’s very rewarding and I’m excited and ready to play football.”
Capehart wasn’t the only HHS player to make a big splash on signing day, either. Linebackers Justin Abraham and Kevon Haigler both went Division I as well. Abraham signed with Georgia State and Haigler is going to Appalachian State.
Offensive lineman Eric Brown Jr. also signed Wednesday and will be attending S.C. State next season. The trio is currently at the Shrine Bowl.
“It’s unbelievable,” Calabrese said. “For these three guys to have their education paid for is a tremendous testament to their character, hard work, sacrifices and leadership. It’s truly a dream come true for all of them and we’re very excited for all of them.”
Zay Peterson, who was also at IMG Academy, signed with Division I Louisville on Wednesday as well. A linebacker, Peterson had 72 tackles for the Red Foxes his junior season.
