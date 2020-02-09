TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- One member of the East Clarendon High School boys' basketball squad celebrated a milestone on Friday, while the entire team took time to remember a fallen basketball star.
Tyjhai Calvin surpassed 1,000 points for his career during the game against Latta, and the school took time out to mark the accomplishment.
Prior to that, the Wolverines honored the memory of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other seven victims of the recent helicopter crash outside Los Angeles that claimed all nine lives.
The team wore t-shirts featuring an graphic of Kobe and his daughter on the front with the phrase "Rest In Peace" above it. The names of the other victims were spelled out on the back.
