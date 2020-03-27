Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s a situation Chris Burgin probably thought he’d never find himself in, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of those lately.
Serving as the program director for “The Fan” Sports Radio 100.1 FM, he was faced with reality of continuing to do sports-related content on air in spite of the fact that the majority of the sports world has been temporarily shut down.
Being an affiliate of CBS Sports helps as the national network has been able to provide plenty of coverage of NFL free agency and the big sports stories of the day.
But in terms of providing content to a more localized audience, learning to adapt on the fly has been crucial, Burgin said.
That also means venturing outside sports every once in a while as well.
“I’ve had a chance to be a little more creative with my show than I normally would,” he said. “On Thursdays, we’ve tried to do a little bit of going back in the archives if you will and using some of the old interviews that I’ve done. Matter of fact, I had one with an author — Cory McCartney — who did a book called “Tales from the Atlanta Braves Dugout” that I did about two years ago. I replayed a portion of that yesterday (Thursday), which would have been Opening Day for Major League Baseball.”
With the show fixing to enter its 10th year in August, there’s a good-sized library of content to pull from, Burgin said. But he’s also trying to keep the archival interviews somewhat relevant to present-day events as well, including an interview with a doctor from McLeod Health to talk about the coronavirus.
“That’s still our main goal — as much as we entertain and talk about sports in the Pee Dee, we want to make sure are listeners are safe,” he said. “…We want to make sure we get as much good information out on the coronavirus out there as we can, and not only be entertaining but informative.”
Burgin has also gone further outside the normal sports realm this week when he interviewed former Greenville journalist Brad Willis. Willis’ podcast, called Murder, etc., dealt with his investigation of a 1975 murder case in Greenville.
“I’ve sort of fallen in love with this podcast,” Burgin. “I realize it’s not sports, but I had him on the show. So I’ve probably had a little more flexibility with the show and been able to broaden the horizon a little bit away from sports.
“…This is all uncharted territory. My listeners may have enjoyed it; they may not have. I think you’ll see a lot more of things like that as we go forward because the one constant on the radio side is we all want to be here.”
At times like these, having a familiar radio program to tune in to can provide some sense of normalcy, Burgin said.
“I hope that our listeners can tune it at 4 p.m. and know that I’m going to be there for them to keep them entertained, and at least have a familiar voice that they can listen to,” he said. “I think that’s all any of us is looking for right now — normalcy in an abnormal time.”
