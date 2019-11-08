DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marine Corps boxing Hall of Fame coach Larry Frazier and One More Round Boxing Team will present Show Down in the Pee Dee IV today in Darlington.
The 15 bouts event is sanctioned by USA Boxing and includes teams from Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The event will take place at A.W. Stanley Gym located at 100 Magnolia Street in Darlington. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and the event starts at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.