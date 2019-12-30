DARLINGTON — A body discovered Christmas morning in a Lamar field has been identified as that of a Bishopville man.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the man Thursday as Zyshonne Kaveon McCullough, 21.
McCullough’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.
The body was found near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Plaza Road in the vicinity of Spaulding Middle School. The death is being investigated by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call investigators with the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
