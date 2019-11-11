DARLINGTON — Darlington’s new elementary school will be named J.L. Cain Elementary School and its mascot will be a tiger.
The Darlington County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday on a name for the new school after a committee recommended in October that it be named J.L. Cain Elementary based on voting by the community.
The 20-member school identity committee’s recommendation was based on the results of a vote by students, parents, teachers, staff and community members. The new $18.3 million school will replace and consolidate the existing J.L. Cain Elementary and Brunson-Dargan Elementary schools on the current Cain site.
The new school is scheduled to open with the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
The school identity committee came up with recommendations for a possible name to put before the community in the special voting process. The panel narrowed the possibilities to six names: J.L. Cain Elementary, Dr. Willie E. Boyd Sr. Elementary, East Darlington Elementary, First Street Elementary, Brunson-Dargan Elementary and C.C. Wearing Elementary School.
Ballots were distributed to Cain and Brunson-Dargan students, parents, teachers, staff and community members who live in the Darlington 29532 and 29540 zip code areas. The voting period was open for three weeks.
J.L. Cain led the voting with 454 votes out of 958 ballots that were counted. Boyd followed with 223 votes, East Darlington with 108, First Street with 94, Brunson-Dargan with 49 and Wearing at 21.
A total of 1,156 ballots were submitted, according to district spokesperson Audrey Childers. Of those, 198 were deemed invalid because they were duplicates, from outside the designated residential zone or were incomplete, Childers said.
The committee also solicited suggestions for a mascot and narrowed the list of possible selections to four — a tiger, an eagle, a bear and a hawk — based on suggestions from students, staff, parents and the community. In the voting for a mascot, the bear led with 471 votes, followed by the tiger with 432, the eagle with 345 and the hawk with 145.
But among students, the tiger was the most popular choice, and the board, with recommendations from the district administration and the committee, decided to go with the children’s choice.
School colors will be selected later.
District officials say the district will follow the same process in naming two other new elementary schools being built in the district, one in Hartsville and one in Lamar. The Hartsville school will replace West Hartsville and Washington Street elementary schools. The Lamar school will replace Lamar and Spaulding elementary schools.
But officials do not anticipate the naming of those two schools to be as sticky or as time consuming as naming the Darlington school. Cain and Brunson-Dargan are named for prominent Darlington educators.
Cain Elementary is named for James Lawrence Cain (1870 — 1944), a pioneer black educator and principal of Mayo School for 41 years.
Brunson-Dargan Elementary is named for Susannah Woods Brunson (1872 — 1958), a former high school principal at St. John’s School, and Margaret Keith Dargan (1876 — 1967), a former teacher and grammar school principal at St. John’s.
The three new schools are being built at a cost of about $60 million. Darlington County voters approved a one-cent sales tax in a 2016 referendum to fund construction of the new schools.
The new schools will replace six smaller schools all over 50 years old. District officials say aging schools present challenges in maintenance, security measures and the ability to handle current and future technology needs.
