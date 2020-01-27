DARLINGTON — Bay Road Elementary School was the most popular name in voting for a name for the new elementary school in Hartsville that will welcome students when it opens its doors for the start of the new school year in August.
The proposed name was presented to the Darlington County Board of Education Monday during the board’s regular meeting.
Darlington County School District officials stressed the name is a recommendation only. The board will have the final say in the naming of the new Hartsville school and a new elementary school in Lamar that will also open with the new school year.
Both schools are currently under construction along with a third school in Darlington. Darlington County voters approved the three new schools in a $60 million bond referendum in 2016. The new schools will replace six aging schools, two in each of the three communities.
In each community a committee of 18 to 20 community members solicited suggested names from parents, employees and community members.
In Hartsville, the committee sifted through 56 names submitted and narrowed the number of selections down to five: Bay Road Elementary, Hartsville Elementary, South Hartsville Elementary, New Heights Elementary and Unity Elementary.
Ballots were distributed in the community and the results entered into a database, district spokesperson Audrey Childers said.
Bay Road Elementary led the voting in Hartsville with 32% of the votes followed by Hartsville Elementary with 25%, South Hartsville with 23%, New Heights with 13% and Unity with 7%.
In Lamar, where the same process was followed, 43 proposed names were narrowed down to three: Lamar-Spaulding Elementary, Lamar Elementary and Lamar Community Elementary. There, Lamar-Spaulding received 63% of the vote, followed by Lamar with 33% and Lamar Community with 4%.
The leading name from each community vote is the name recommended to the board for each school, Childers said.
Similar votes were conducted for the Hartsville and Lamar schools’ primary colors, and in each case the color blue led the voting, Childers said.
The board took no vote on the names or colors. A vote on the school names will come at the next regular board meeting in February.
Last year, the district followed the same process in naming the new Darlington school. Its name will be J.L. Cain Elementary School.
The new Hartsville school will consolidate Washington Street and West Hartsville elementary schools. In Lamar the schools merging are Lamar Elementary and Spaulding Elementary. And in Darlington, the existing J.L. Cain Elementary and Brunson-Dargan Elementary will be replaced by the new school.
Each of the schools being replaced is over 50 years old. District officials say aging schools present challenges in maintenance, security measures and the ability to handle current and future technology needs.
