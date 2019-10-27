Bluffton 4 Hartsville 2
HARTSVILLE — Hartsville’s Jordan Cothran defeated Anastaysia Antsyferoua 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles in Class 4A state girls’ tennis playoffs Wednesday.
The Red Foxes only won the only doubles match to finish the season at 5-7.
SINGLES
Phelan Moore (B) def. Chloe Moore 6-0, 6-0; Gianna Wilson (B) def. Kaylee Blair 6-3, 6-0; Jordan Cothran (H) def. Anastaysia Antsyferoua 7-5, 6-2; Lydia John (B) def. Emani McFadden 6-3, 7-6; Rachel Richardson (B) def. Anna Grace Wilkes 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Esther Coward/ Maci Powell (H) def. Olivia Boshaw/Abby Stevens 7-6, 7-5.
Academic Magnet 6 Marion 0
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Julian Inabinet was defeated Josephine Drake 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 sinlges in Class 3A state girls’ tennis state playoffs.
The Swamp Foxes finished the season at 8-5.
SINGLES
Josephine Drake (AM) def. Julian Inabinet 6-0, 6-0; Frances Drake (AM) def. Reagan Atkinson 6-0, 6-0; Mina Schaafsma (AM) def. Genesis Caudler 6-0, 6-0; Maria Cymbalyak (AM) def. Hailey Springs 6-0, 6-0; Jennifer Hia (AM) def. JaKata Finklea 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Ruth Middleton/ Lilly Ramsey AM) def. Evie Skipper/ Abby Atkinson 8-2.
