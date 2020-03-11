DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Lex Blackmon was mostly speechless following Wednesday night’s extra-inning victory over Lamar.
The sight of his arms raised above his head as he sped toward first base with a walk-off RBI single — his first on the varsity level — said it all.
Blackmon’s scorching basehit through the left side of the infield capped off a 4-3, eight-inning win and a wild pair of games for the Falcons, who lost to Wilson the night before on a walk-off double.
“We had a rough night last night,” Blackmon said of the 8-7 loss to the Tigers. “We knew we needed to pull this one out. We stayed together as a team and as a family and got it done.”
Blackmon was in the middle of most of the action over the final few innings. He picked up the win in relief after tossing two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.
After stranding a Lamar runner on third to close out the top of the eighth, Blackmon found himself in a similar situation in the bottom of the frame at the plate. With two down, the Falcons rallied behind a Shemar Simes’ single, a walk to Jonah Ham and a couple of stolen bases.
The count went to 1-2 on Blackmon before he lined a shot through third and short to set off the celebration.
“He threw an outside fastball and I was trying to go with it, but ending up pulling it straight through shortstop and third base,” he said. “I was trying to not do too much and take a nice, easy swing and get the ball in for a single.
“It landed perfectly.”
It was a come-from-behind victory Darlington likely needed after the previous night.
“It’s been a crazy 48 hours, or 24 hours I guess you could say,” Falcons coach Joe Kolodziej said. “I can’t even tell which because I’ve hardly slept. We were down in the dumps yesterday and all through today, but the kids understood what we needed to do today and what needed to get done.
“We got in the cage and got our work in and came out looking to get the ‘W.’”
Darlington got on the board. Garrett Knight walked, stole second and eventually came around to score on a passed ball in the bottom of the first.
The 1-0 lead held up all the way until the top of the fifth when the Silver Foxes pulled even. J.J. Langley reached on an error and P.J. Munford walked to put runners on first and second with no outs.
DHS starter Bryant Dickerson got the next two batters out, but Cody Amerson came through with an RBI single to knot the game at 1-1.
Lamar added two more runs in the sixth, one via Shane Amerson’s RBI double and another on a throwing error.
The Falcons responded quickly, though. Campbell Outlaw singled and Karson Norris doubled to lead off the frame, and DHS took advantage of back-to-back errors by Lamar to tie the game once again before it went into extras.
“It’s a frustrating loss because we had a lot of opportunities to get runs in,” Lamar coach Adam Windham said. “We’d pop it up or strikeout and we’re just a little snake-bitten right now offensively. I thought we played a pretty good game otherwise.”
Neither Dickerson nor Silver Foxes starter Shane Amerson factored into the final decision, but both pitched well. Dickerson went six innings and allowed one earned run on three hits while Amerson went five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits.
Shane and Cody Amerson each had hits and drove in runs for Lamar while Langley had a pair of hits. Outlaw and Norris had two hits each to lead the Falcons.
L 000 012 00 — 3 4 2
D 100 002 01 — 4 7 2
WP — Lex Blackmon (2 IP, 0 R, H, K, 2 BB)
LP — Cam Galloway (2 2/3 IP, ER, 3 H, 2 K, BB)
LEADING HITTERS — L: Shane Amerson 1-3, 2B, RBI. Cody Amerson 1-2, BB, RBI; J.J. Langley 2-4, R. D: Campbell Outlaw 2-3, R; Karson Norris 2-3, 2 2B, R; Garrett Knight 1-3, BB, R.; Lex Blackmon 1-4, RBI.
RECORDS: L 2-2. D 2-4.
