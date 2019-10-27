Several years ago, I was hunting beavers on a property. The beavers had built a dam that prevented the flow of the creek. The dam blocked water from making it to another property that used it for irrigation, while flooding one property that would soon cause trees and bushes to fall and die.
It was inaccessible by vehicle. Even all-terrain vehicles could not get to the area where the beavers were.
I hiked through briars, brush and occasional spiders webs, and many times my boots would stick in the fresh mud in the newly flooded terrain, often enough to make it feel like a 300-pound defensive lineman had grabbed one of my legs to prevent me from going the extra inches for a touchdown.
My gear consisted of my bow and arrows with a Muzzy three-blade broadhead attached. The Muzzy worked well for hunting beavers, as the chisel tip would dig into the water rather than skip across the surface.
I didn’t have to wait long. Beavers are creatures of habit, and I had scouted prior and found out the times the beavers would swim past this particular spot. The all-too-familiar V wake in the water indicated the beavers were swimming my way.
My hunting prowess kicked in. I gently pulled the bow string back when the beaver’s swim path disappeared behind the tree to my left. I held the 70-pound pull, which was aided with a 65% letoff, steady. As the beaver continued its forward swim, I slowly turned, set the bead of my site near his head and touched the wrist-release trigger.
The arrow flew straight and fast, striking the beaver near the shoulder just an inch or two below the surface of the water. There was a brief explosion of splashes and then nothing.
Now it was time to wait.
The wait wasn’t long at all, as the beaver’s body struck the surface again, with the arrow bobbing similar to the orange plug in the top of a fishing cork.
Now, to let those unfamiliar know, beavers can be huge. This one, after I returned it to the truck, weighed nearly 60 pounds. At the time, it was the second-largest beaver taken with a bow in North Carolina. I used a rope with a handle designed to wrap around a turkey’s legs to carry the beaver out of the flooded woods. I needed something different though, as the extra 60 pounds caused me to sink even further in the mud.
After that experience, returning game became a somewhat obsession in my hunting plans. When I hunted mountain lions, we knew the cat would come back on the back of a horse, strapped behind the saddle. When hunting alligators, we would tie the gator to the side of the boat and drag it to the boat launch if it was large, or if it was manageable, we had a spot inside the boat where we would add extra ties to both the legs and head.
But what about a downed deer that made it a little further than what I wished after making the shot?
Hunting back country in the mountains in which I was staying in a tent (I mostly hammock camp now), I found a different solution. I began to use a small tarp under the tent that I could also use as a deer slide.
I had a rope that threaded through the three corner grommets on two adjacent corners. On the rope, I had makeshift cushions wrapped around them. I could pack everything folded into a very small form, which made it easy to carry into the woods.
After tracking the downed deer, I would simply roll the deer on top of the tarp, put the cushioned part of the ropes over my shoulders like you would straps from a backpack and drag the deer out of the woods.
If only I had done the same for that beaver that was larger than most of the deer I have taken.
