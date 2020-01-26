I grew up in a different time than today. Anyone who has been around for the greater part of four decades or more has. It’s almost like the old story of walking uphill in three feet of snow to and from school.
I remember gasoline at 27 cents. I also remember sitting in the car with my mom waiting for the gas line to move due to the shortage that caused gasoline to skyrocket overnight.
I remember sodas coming in glass bottles. My friends and I were proficient at finding bottles in the ditches on the way to the store so we could turn them in for a deposit to pay for our next soda as well.
I remember gas stations, stores, and virtually everything else being closed on Sundays other than the newsstand that was downtown and having one drug store open, although it was never the same one as they would rotate who would be open on Sunday.
Perhaps that is why I was at best indifferent, if not slightly against, Sunday hunting when it first was on the table several years ago. I eventually convinced myself it was a good thing. I tried to look at the facts that many were only able to hunt on weekends, and if Sundays were off limits, it would be tough to for someone to really get out and enjoy the hunt consistently.
I also convinced myself it would be better to bring in a new generation of outdoorsmen/women with a parent or other adult having more time to get the younger ones in the field or on the water. By having the extra day each week, it meant a higher chance of success as well.
After all, if you drag a 10-year-old kid into the cold for a season and all they see is an opossum waddling across a path, it will be tough to get them back in the hunt when they are 11 years old when their friends are begging them to play Fortnite on the PlayStation.
You see, I had to look at the pros and cons. The cons were mostly being a 'way it was' mentality with a little bit of 'you don’t want to hear gunshots while in church' mixed in. But realistically, neither of those excuses were real cons. They were fabricated what-ifs and why-nows.
That brings us to the present. With new laws and regulations come new opportunities. We have been able to hunt with bows and crossbows on Sundays, and we later added in firearms on Sundays. Each of these were based on private land hunts.
New regulations allow North Carolina to look into hunting public game lands as well. Is it a bad thing? Will it help keep the hunting heritage alive and provide growth? These are questions we must ask ourselves. And we have until Feb. 2 to do so.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is requesting input on issues and options on hunting public game lands on Sundays. A short survey is available online on the NCWRC’s website. The agency will then have open discussions with survey results at the six state-wide public forums in February.
You can find the survey at NCWildlife.org/SundayHuntingGL to have your voice and opinion heard.
