FLORENCE, S.C. -- Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree… You know how the song goes. But what in the world do you do to all those live trees that were cut for display for a few weeks in our dens and living rooms once it is time to take the ornaments off?
Along the coast, several places are taking in discarded Christmas trees to use as foundations for dunes. This has been a long-standing scenario. Of course, if you don’t live at the coast, it doesn’t make much sense to haul a tree for what could be hours and then not know where to go.
So, here is another option. But first, a little story to go along with it.
The lake where I grew up had plenty of bass, bream and crappie. Bream are the easy catch. You could bring one in year round with anything from a worm to a piece of bread balled up on the end of a small hook. Of course, we knew where the bream liked to hang out as well.
One key spot was just below the dam at the corner of the restaurant’s foundation. The water was calmer there but still swirled, and the bream would gather there like it was an ongoing party. Some of the brightest and biggest robin would attack a hook with a vengeance in that spot.
The bass, well, they were a little tougher to catch. The spring and fall they would stay hungry, and in the summer at sunrise and sunset you could watch them strike the surface regularly. And as we knew where the bream were, we also learned where the bass were.
They congregated along the lily pads and tree roots near the water’s edge. If you threw a small frog in the water there was less than a 50% chance he would ever make it back to shore.
That brings us to the crappie. You can catch crappie anytime of year as well, but they would change locations depending on the season. During the winter, they would work their way to the deeper water where there were several tree islands, or so we called them. The lake itself wasn’t very deep. There were just a few places where the water might get to eight feet in depth in fact. The main channel through the lake was mostly around six to seven feet deep.
Over the years, we learned where some of the deep holes were. Knowing the crappie liked both structure and deep water in the winter we came up with a plan. That leads us into the Christmas trees.
I remember vividly collecting several trees after Christmas and Dad and I would take the jon boat out with the trees piled between us. We would paddle (or use an electric motor occasionally) to where we had found a deep hole, and tie a concrete block to one of the trees.
Next, we would make a splash.
We would toss the Christmas tree and concrete block overboard and watch it drop to the bottom. It would only take a week or so before there would be dozens of crappie hovering around the sunken tree. And we knew exactly where we set up the fish hotel.
So, if you have to discard a tree or three, find your favorite spot, and setup your own fish habitat. It is a gift that can keep on giving.
